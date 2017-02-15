Information technology graduates are more likely than others to begin work on salaries of €29,000 or more, according to the Higher Education Authority's latest survey of Irish college leavers.

The HEA's What Graduates Do report examines those who completed third-level courses in 2015.

It finds that 57% of those who obtained an honours degree in information and communication technologies were earning €29,000 or more one year on, making them the highest earning graduates.

More than 18,000 graduates from courses at qualification levels 8-10 responded to the survey, 73% of the total number of graduates.

Those levels correspond to honours degree, masters and PhD qualifications.

The survey found that 68% of graduates were working a year later, with 57% working in Ireland and 11% working abroad.

The UK was the most popular foreign destination.

Those with qualifications in the field of education were most likely to be working one year on, followed by ICT graduates.

Almost half of 2015's honours degree graduates were earning less than €25,000 one year on.

In line with previous years, arts and humanities graduates appear to be the least well paid, with 21% earning less than €13,000 a year after graduation.

However, the proportion of arts and humanities graduates who responded to the survey was considerably lower than the proportion who responded in some other areas.

Dublin continues to be the region with most employment opportunities, for all graduates, followed by the southwest.