Cyber security firm Tenable has announced it is to create 100 jobs in Dublin over the next two years.

The announcement was made as the company opened a new office in Silicon Docks.

The new base will act as the firm's first international headquarters.

Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO of Tenable, said the company had chosen Dublin because of the wealth of tech talent on offer in the city.

The company has offices in 20 countries, and has one million users and 21,000 customers.

The news has been welcomed by Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O'Connor, and IDA Ireland, which helped secure the investment.

The arrival of Tenable adds to the 6,000 employed already in Ireland in the cyber security sector.