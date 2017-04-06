The row between the Football Association of Ireland and the senior Women's National Team has been resolved.

Players will be back in training today ahead of their match against Slovakia on Monday.

Following mediation talks, the FAI said all the issues raised by the players were successfully addressed.

Statement on behalf of our members, the Ireland Women's National Team. Thanks for all the support for these inspirational women! @SIPTU pic.twitter.com/4s9SGKfCh9 — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) April 6, 2017

The women's team had claimed that they had been treated like "fifth-class citizens" and were forced to share tracksuits with underage teams and change in airport toilets.

The main concerns of players included compensation for loss of earnings, a match fee and expenses and the provision of team gear.#wnt — Tony O'Donoghue (@Corktod) April 6, 2017

A short statement from the FAI confirmed that talks had been successful and read: "Discussions between both sides came to a successful conclusion earlier this morning, where all ‘Issues to be addressed’, as outlined by the Players, were successfully resolved.

"Following the positive outcome to the mediation process the players confirmed that they will return to training today, in preparation for their international fixture against Slovakia on Monday at Tallaght Stadium.

"The Association is pleased that both sides have reached common agreement and a settlement, which allows the two parties to move forward together as one, in the best interests of Irish football."

Happy to have finally come to an agreement after a long night. Big thanks to everyone who showed their support on all this #IRLWNT ❤️☘️⚽️ — Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) 6 April 2017

9 hours later & we have agreed terms. A monstrous day for #womensfootball in Ireland. So proud of this team 💚 #IRLWNT @PFAIOfficial @SIPTU — Diane (@DianeCaldwell7) 6 April 2017

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland solicitor Stuart Gilhooly has said players are satisfied with the outcome of talks.

He said he was unable to get into the exact terms but there was a large degree of satisfaction and big ticket issues were resolved.

"I can tell you that the issues that were central to it have been addressed and the players are happy. I think they did get what they wanted.

"As with all negotiations you probably never receive everything exactly as you want it, but I think a large degree of satisfaction would be how the players felt about it afterwards."

Mr Gilhooly said 16 players attended the talks which, he said, was a "remarkable show of unity by the players."

There would be ongoing talks to keep the situation under review, he added.