Iarnród Éireann has warned of significant disruption, as some Intercity services have been affected by the Bus Éireann dispute.

While Iarnród Éireann is not a party to the dispute, disruption has arisen from picketing associate with the dispute.

Pickets have been placed on Limerick rail station by Bus Éireann workers, causing significant disruption to bus and rail services.

Rail workers did not pass the picket, resulting in all early morning train serviced being cancelled, and it is likely there will be no services to Galway, Ennis or Cork from the station today.

Passengers who arrived at the station believing that train services would not be affected have now had to make alternative arrangements.

No trains running at Kent Station #Cork today as train drivers and rail staff join their colleagues @Buseireann outside the gates. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/lN7kiCLGuI — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) March 24, 2017

Iarnród Éireann says no trains are expected to operate today on the following routes: Cork to Cobh/Middleton/Mallow; Limerick to Galway; Waterford to Limerick Jn; Nenagh branch.

Limited service will operate on the Galway to Dublin route.

On the Cork-Dublin route a limited service is operating between Mallow and Dublin only. The first service from Mallow is 10.41am.

12:00hrs Heuston Cork will not operate due to Bus Éireann industrial action — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 24, 2017

On the Waterford-Dublin route a limited service is operating, but between Kilkenny and Dublin only, and the first service from Kilkenny is 11.41am.

The 7.20am Rosslare Europort to Dublin Connolly was cancelled.

Train services from the midlands have been severely affected.

The Sligo to Dublin route is not operating beyond Longford at the moment and two early morning trains from Athlone to Dublin did not run; no trains will serve Sligo today.

The Tralee service is operating to/from Mallow.

Commuter services starting from Athlone, Longford, Carlow are operating.

There are no services between Limerick and Limerick Junction, but Limerick and Ennis are operating.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Barry Kenny said rail services have been affected far more than anticipated.

He said: "We are running what we can run. The fact of the matter is that in a number of locations there are pickets that our employees have decided not to pass. This does differ, I suppose, we had hoped to have a far more extensive service today given that in previous occasions when there had been Bus Éireann disputes they had not been affecting rail services, but that has changed today and we will be reviewing that as well."

He admitted that the disruption to rail services was extremely frustrating for passengers .

He said the focus for now was on the morning peak hours and that they will update rail passengers throughout the day.

He also said people will be refunded for train services that have been cancelled.