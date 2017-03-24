Tens of thousands of people are having to make alternative travel arrangements today due to an indefinite all-out strike at Bus Éireann over the company's implementation of cost reduction measures without union agreement.

Bus Éireann has warned that the strike will worsen the company's financial situation, which it has described as perilous.

Iarnród Éireann this morning said some Intercity services have been affected by the dispute due to picketing.

It says there is significant disruption, with some services cancelled and others curtailed.

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus has said all services are operating as normal this morning.

Some tourists arrived at Busáras this morning unaware of the Bus Éireann strike. https://t.co/NLmiVgcCQI pic.twitter.com/iVBG2FdH4I — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 24, 2017

A SIPTU official has said the blame must be laid for the strike at the door of management and the Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Divisional Organiser Willie Noone said that staff had "no other choice" but to strike in an attempt to protect their livelihoods, but acknowledged that it is unfortunate for commuters.

He said that the unions had worked hard to keep staff at work to this point given the anger at company proposals to cut pay.

National Bus and Rail Union General Secretary Dermot O’Leary has said disputes such as that at Bus Éireann are solved by discussions sitting around a table behind closed doors and that is where his union would like to be.

He acknowledged the strike will exacerbate financial problems at Bus Éireann, but said his members had demanded for many weeks this action be taken in response to what the company has done since January.

He said Bus Éireann's agenda is to be able to compete for State contracts in 2019, which is code for people becoming low-cost in terms of how they operate and their wages.

He added that Mr Ross should use his office to create an environment for all stakeholders to get around the table to discuss the crisis.

The minister has said he is not commenting on the strike at the moment.

Stephen Kent, Chief Commercial Officer with Bus Éireann, has apologised to customers for the "highly regrettable" inconvenience caused by the strike.

Mr Kent said the company has run out of time and absolutely needs to implement the cost-cutting measures it has put forward.

He said the company is doing everything it can to minimise all non-payroll costs and has eliminated all discretionary spending.

The strike represents a serious escalation of the Bus Éireann row, which could push the company over the edge.

It lost €9.4m last year and a further €50,000 a day in January. But each strike day will cost another half a million, which the company insists is unsustainable.

Management has said that it had to proceed with unilateral implementation of cuts due to the financial crisis, and because unions would not agree to any reductions in take-home pay or unnecessary overtime.

However, the unions have accused the company of seeking to introduce so-called yellow-pack terms and conditions in a race to the bottom, to groom the company for privatisation.

The strike will affect businesses as well as disrupting the travel plans of 110,000 passengers a day, though not all will be stranded.

The National Transport Authority has reminded passengers that there are alternative private operators on many routes.

If Bus Éireann passengers defect to them, they may never return, further damaging revenue at the State-owned company. No further talks are planned at present.