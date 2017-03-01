A company that specialises in mobile device display technologies has announced plans to create 150 jobs in Drogheda over the next three years.

Mobile Technologies Inc (MTI) is to establish its Global Services European Headquarters in the Co Louth town.

The company operates in over 90 countries and has its headquarters in Oregon in the United States.

Recruitment for the Irish jobs is already under way for a variety of technology-based roles.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O'Connor said the investment will be of considerable benefit to Drogheda and the border region.

President and CEO of Mobile Technologies Inc Chris Remy said they chose Ireland because of its "talented technology savvy workforce, attractive business environment, and its membership in the European Union".

The company is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said the high-quality jobs will have a positive knock on effect on the wider region and promote Drogheda as an ideal location for conducting international business.