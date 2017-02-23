One hundred high value research jobs are expected to be created across research institutions, companies, civil society organisations and public bodies in Ireland as a result of €10m in research funding that has been secured from the European Union by researchers based in Ireland.

The money was granted under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) - a fund which is part of the Horizon 2020 programme that aims to develop talent and training, and encourage the movement of researchers between countries.

Named after the Polish-born Nobel Prize winning researcher, the MSCA funds researchers at all stages of their careers across all research areas of study and industry sectors.

€1m will go towards helping six research and innovation projects within companies and civil society organisations.



Among the projects to receive funding is Envirotech Innovative Products Ltd., a spin-in to NovaUCD comprising partners from University College Dublin, Trinity College Dublin and Teagasc.

It received money for an agrifood project.

TE Laboratories Ltd, a chemicals and environmental analysis company based in Carlow, received money to investigate soil and groundwater contamination and the remediation of contaminated land sites.

It is working with Dublin City University and Teagasc on the projects.

All the grant winners are being assisted by the Irish Marie Skłodowska-Curie Office, a partnership by the Irish Universities Association and the Irish Research Council, assisted by Science Foundation Ireland.

Over the past five years, €100m in European funding has been secured by researchers here, making the MSCA the source of Horizon 2020 funding to be most successfully accessed by Irish applicants.