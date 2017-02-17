Microsoft is expected to announce 600 new jobs for Dublin later this morning.

The bulk of the positions will be at a new inside sales centre.

Inside sales is the process of selling remotely by phone or online, and is a model favoured by many technology firms.

The new Microsoft sales centre will employ 500 staff, who will sell the company's software and services to customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Hiring is to begin immediately, and the positions will be filled over the next six months.

100 further positions are also being created across Microsoft's other operations here.

These include roles in finance, operations, engineering and sales.

Microsoft has been in Ireland since 1985 when it opened a small manufacturing facility employing 100 people.

Since then it has grown its presence considerably and currently has 1,200 full-time employees and 700 full-time contractors.

Its Irish operations include software development and testing, localisation, operations, finance, IT, HR and sales and marketing, serving both the domestic and Europe, Middle East and African markets.

It has four units here - an EMEA Operations Centre, European Development Centre, the Irish sales and marketing subsidiary and its EMEA Data Centre.

A new €134 million 34,500sq/m campus currently being built by the company in South County Business Park in Leopardstown is nearing completion.

Today's announcement will be officially made at an event at the company’s Sandyford offices later this morning which will be attended by the Taoiseach, Minister for Jobs and IDA chief executive.