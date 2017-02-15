International jobs search website Indeed will announce 500 new jobs at its Dublin headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa later this morning.

It is understood the company plans to recruit staff in areas including sales, human resources, marketing, finance, operations and business development over the next two years.

Indeed first opened its Dublin office five years ago, and quickly grew its staff to 230.

It announced 300 further jobs in November 2015, bringing its overall headcount today to well over 500.

This latest investment, set to be officially announced by the Taoiseach, will see the numbers employed by Indeed in Ireland double.

Last year the firm outgrew its offices in Grand Canal Docks, moving to a new headquarters in St Stephen's Green with space to accommodate this expansion.

Indeed, which is based in Japan, operates in more than 60 countries and is visited by 200 million jobseekers each month.

It is understood the new employees are needed to service rapidly growing international business.