Professional services company Accenture is to create 300 jobs in Dublin.

The positions, which will be filled this year, are across a variety of technology and design roles.

100 of the roles will be in the areas of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and the Internet of Things.

These employees will be based at The Dock - Accenture's new technology packed innovation and incubation hub in 'Silicon Docks', around Grand Canal Dock in the city, said to be one of the most intelligent and connected buildings in the world.

Set to be officially opened later today, the facility will be used to develop new services and products for clients in industries such as financial services, retail, life sciences, utilities and consumer goods.

The other 200 new technology and digital jobs will be spread across Accenture's existing business units, and will include developer positions and data analytics roles.

The expansion will bring to 2,500 the total number of people employed by the company in Ireland.

The investment has been welcomed by the Government and IDA Ireland.