The trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean FitzPatrick has heard warrants obtained by gardaí to search the premises of Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society in 2009 and 2010 have been found to be "unlawful" and "unconstitutional" by the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Sergeant Brian Mahon, an officer of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, who is seconded to the ODCE, gave evidence that he searched the premises of INBS in 2010 and a premises belonging to Anglo Irish Bank in 2009.

He said documents and computer hard drives were seized as a result of those searches.

He said he required warrants from the District Court under Section 20 of the Companies Act in order to enter the premises lawfully and gave evidence of obtaining those warrants.

Under cross-examination by lawyers for Mr FitzPatrick, Det Sgt Mahon agreed that all of his entries into those premises had been ruled by the court to be unlawful.

He agreed with Senior Counsel, Bernard Condon, for Mr FitzPatrick that the warrants had been found by the court to be unlawful and unconstitutional.

He said he had been informed of this.

He also agreed with Mr Condon that there would be no consequence as a result of this ruling as the jury would still be receiving all of the relevant documents seized in the searches.

Mr FitzPatrick, 68, from Whitshed Road in Greystones, is accused of misleading the bank's auditors about multimillion euro loans to him and to people connected to him.

He has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges of making misleading, false or deceptive statements to Anglo's auditors. And he has denied six charges of furnishing false information between 2002 and 2007.

An expanded jury panel of 15 people was sworn in at the end of September to hear the case.

Two jurors have since been excused.

The prosecution outlined its case to the jury at the beginning of November but there has been legal argument in the case ever since.

It was due to finish by Christmas.

The jury was told this morning that it is now due to finish by mid March - but may continue until the end of March.