Best Oscars Fashion Moments: Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is one stylish lady and she's an Oscars regular having won the Best Actress award for Black Swan in 2011, being nominated for Closer in 2005 and is nominated again for Jackie this year. Ahead of the big event on Sunday lets take a look bac

Natalie Portman is one stylish lady and she's an Oscars regular having won the Best Actress award for Black Swan in 2011, being nominated for Closer in 2005 and is nominated again for Jackie this year. Ahead of the big event on Sunday lets take a look back at her fab Oscar red carpet looks.

Check out other Hollywood stars such as Emma Stone, Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, Saoirse Ronan and Ruth Negga.

Natalie looked beautiful in this floor length, white, Christian Dior dress at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Keeping it simple and comfy in a Topshop Maternity dress at the latest Oscars Nominee Luncheon. The actress is nominated for her role in 'Jackie'.

The iconic purple Rodarte gown Natalie wore and she picked up her Oscar for 'Black Swan' in 2011. Maternity suits her so well.

Another immaculate Dior gown with gorgeous black bow enhanced by emerald earrings at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Natalie mixes things up on the red carpet with a vintage Dior polka-dot dress and Harry Winston diamonds in 2012.

Looking etheral in this Lanvin gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2005.

Natalie is just breathtaking in this pink, fitted Rodarte dress in 2009.

Keeping things simple in a black bow dress at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!