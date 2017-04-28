The prosecution has finished its evidence in the country's longest running criminal trial.

After 115 days, prosecuting counsel in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank Chairman Sean FitzPatrick told the court their case was complete.

Mr FitzPatrick has pleaded not guilty to misleading the bank's auditors and furnishing false information about multi-million euro loans to him and to people connected with him between 2002 and 2007.

Defence Counsel, Bernard Condon said he now had some applications to make to the court which would take some time. The jury was asked to return on 11 May.

Earlier, the court heard that Mr FitzPatrick told gardaí that there was no financial benefit to him, his family or Anglo Irish Bank in the refinancing of some of his loans at the bank's year end.

He said there was no secrecy about the loan process and around 40 people in Anglo knew about it.

He denied he had misled the bank's auditors and told gardaí there was no benefit to him in trying to mislead them about the true extent of his loans. He said he was not making any money from the refinancing.

The prosecution alleges loans to Mr FitzPatrick and people connected with him were "artificially reduced" by temporarily refinancing them with loans from Irish Nationwide Building Society or from his own deposit accounts when Anglo's year-end figures had to be finalised.

In an interview with investigating gardai when he was arrested on 9 December 2011, Mr FitzPatrick said the refinancing of his loans was suggested by Anglo in 1995. He said he did not know who came up with this solution.

He said it was suggested by the bank that this was the route he should take to more accurately reflect the level of real borrowing by him.

He said this was because he would have taken out loans as a a member of partnerships. He said said if there was no refinancing, the bank would have included the total loan to the entire partnership rather than simply the amount for which he was liable. Mr FitzPatrick told the court that would have presented a misleading picture of his borrowings in the bank's year end figures.

He also said he never came up with the suggestion that it should be done. Every year someone in the accounts department did it and it was "done, done, done".

Mr FitzPatrick told Detective Sergeant Brian Mahon that he knew loans to directors as of the bank's year end had to be disclosed but not loans during the year.

He said he was not trying to conceal the extent of his loans from anyone, adding that he believed around 40 people in Anglo knew.

He said there was no secrecy about the loan process and no ban on anyone being told about it.

He stated that he had not tried to conceal the extent of his loans from the auditors. He told gardaí the loans were included in a return made to the Central Bank every quarter except for year end.

He told Sgt Mahon that the media would have been at the back of his mind as he was concerned there would not be a misleading picture.

But he said this was not being done secretly, it was not hidden from anyone.

All of the loans went through the bank's credit committee he added.

He said he presumed someone had checked the legal implications of the annual refinancing of his loans. He said he presumed the bank would not have put him into anything illegal.

Mr FitzPatrick denied a suggestion that the arrangements were a deliberate attempt to mislead the auditors about the true extent of his loans. He asked why he would want to do that. "Where was the benefit for me, where was I making money?"

He said the loans were not a concern for him. He was not trying to hide them, make a profit or gain an advantage. It was just a process, done year in year out, done by "whoever" and could be looked at by "whoever".

He told gardaí he had no recollection of an instruction from him or from his wife to temporarily transfer money from his own deposit accounts to refinance the loans.

He said he didn't know if any other board members, directors, non executive directors or senior Anglo management knew about the full extent of his borrowings.

But he said someone must have known - the whole point is it wasn't a secret, he told gardaí.