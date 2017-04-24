The prosecution case in the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank Chairman Sean FitzPatrick will finish this week, the jury has been told.

Today is day 111 of the case, which has become the longest running criminal trial in the history of the State.

Mr FitzPatrick has pleaded not guilty to misleading the bank's auditors and furnishing false information about multi million euro loans to him and to people connected with him between 2002 and 2007.

Judge John Aylmer told the 13 jurors this morning that there would be another two days of evidence.

He said the evidence had been due to begin this morning but would not now be ready until Wednesday.

He told the jurors it was anticipated the prosecution case would close this week.

"We are all confident that will occur," the judge told them.

He asked them to return to court on Wednesday morning.