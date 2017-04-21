Taoiseach Enda Kenny will meet the Dutch and Danish prime ministers in The Hague this morning to discuss the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

The three leaders may recommend that the negotiations move towards the future trading relationship between the EU and the UK as soon as possible.

Ireland, Denmark and the Netherlands are all geographically close to the UK, and all enjoy huge trade flows both ways.

Therefore all three will suffer more than others if there is no deal in the short term.

Ireland and the Netherlands both export just under 7% of their GDP to the UK.

While Danish exports are lower in volume, their pig meat, dairy and fisheries sectors could all suffer.

Irish officials stress this is not a break out group that threatens the unity of the 27 ahead of the Brexit negotiations.

There will be no declaration at the end of the meeting, just a news conference.

Nonetheless, other member states will be watching closely to see what message the three leaders project.

One critical issue is the sequencing of the negotiations.

The two-year process is strictly speaking about the divorce, not the future trading arrangements.

The EU has said that if sufficient progress is made on issues such as Britain's budget liabilities, then informal trade discussions can happen in parallel.

Britain would like that as soon as possible, as would Ireland.