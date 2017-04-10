Talks aimed at ending the dispute at Bus Éireann are due to resume at the Workplace Relations Commission this morning with unions hopeful of achieving a resolution.

The unions said they were committed to achieving a resolution in the next 24 hours after talks with management were adjourned last night.

They also said all parties to the talks were committed to achieving a resolution by today.

While saying clarity was achieved on a number of issues, the National Bus and Rail Union also reiterated its call for Government stakeholders to get involved in the talks.

SIPTU representatives expressed similar sentiments and said talks were moving in the right direction.

Draft proposals from the talks, seen by RTÉ News, include a measure where 120 drivers would leave the company within the next year.

The document also proposes increased driver cooperation with regard to implementing on-board IT systems.

It is understood potential measures that would affect management will be discussed when the talks are scheduled to resume at 10am.

Pickets are to remain in place during the negotiations as the strike enters its 18th day.