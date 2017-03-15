Bus Éireann management and unions may re-enter talks to resolve their industrial dispute - if unions provide clarification later today that there is scope for flexibility on certain issues including overall pay.

The potential breakthrough came during this morning's Bus Eieann board meeting - where management were expected to seek approval for urgent implementation of significant cost saving measures which would have triggered a strike.

It is understood that at the meeting, the management team proposed not just the implementation of measures already outlined to staff, but further measures, including additional depot and route closures.

At a certain point, one of the worker directors rejected previous management suggestions that they had been intransigent at failed talks at the Workplace Relations Commission and indicated that there might be scope for flexibility on the part of the unions regarding negotiations on pay.

The board has now sought written clarification from unions on their position, before it proceeds with cuts.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said: "Subject to this clarification, which is expected today, there may be an opportunity to re-engage in time-limited talks".

Unions are expected to issue that clarification this afternoon.

A short statement from Minister for Transport Shane Ross said: "The minister notes the statement by the board of Bus Éireann and hopes that it can provide a basis for realistic negotiations between both parties on the company's future."

The Bus Éireann statement reiterated that the company's financial situation is perilous, stressing that cost saving measures must be taken to avoid the risk of insolvency.

Management and unions at Bus Éireann have so far failed to reach agreement on cost reductions to tackle losses, which are mounting at the rate of €50,000 a day.

The company has warned that without drastic action, it could face insolvency by May and its board faces a serious dilemma.

If it implements controversial cost cuts without union agreement, the 2,600 strong workforce will immediately commence an all-out indefinite strike - disrupting up to 110,000 passengers daily.

But if the board members back away from conflict, without addressing those mounting losses, they could find themselves facing allegations of reckless trading.

Industrial observers say it is unlikely that the Labour Court will intervene at this stage, as the court cannot broker a solution if the parties are not amenable to compromise.

The stakes are now extremely high. An indefinite strike would have serious consequences for workers, who could be on the picket line losing wages.

But if management warnings of the threat of insolvency are true, then not just pay, but all 2,600 actual jobs could be in jeopardy.

If Bus Éireann customers discover private competitors during industrial action, they may never come back - dealing yet another blow to the struggling company.