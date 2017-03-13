Bus Éireann management and unions have resumed talks at the Workplace Relations Commission in a bid to resolve the dispute over cost reductions and the potential insolvency of the company.

It is understood that the talks are focused on seeking "efficiencies", though unions are continuing to resist any changes that would hit take home pay.

The Bus Éireann board is due to meet on 27 March to sign off on the company's accounts, but will be unable to do so if a sustainable survival plan has not been agreed by then.

In order to meet that deadline, Bus Éireann and unions would first have to reach agreement on cost reduction measures at the Workplace Relations Commission.

If staff approved that deal, it would then have to be approved by the Bus Éireann board.

The board would then submit the proposals to the board of Bus Éireann's parent company, the CIÉ group.

If the CIÉ group board approves of the survival plan, it is understood that it may authorise a transfer of funds to Bus Éireann to address the short-term cash flow situation, and potentially to fund a redundancy programme.

That would then permit the Bus Éireann board to sign-off on the company's annual accounts.

However, sources on all sides have acknowledged that while time is of the essence, the complex negotiations are progressing slowly.

One possibility would be to reach a limited agreement on short-term measures to deliver immediate savings, with the parties also agreeing to longer term engagement to reach a final deal.

Bus Éireann lost €9.4m last year, and is currently losing €50,000 a day.

At that rate, the company's losses will hit €18m this year, unless significant action is taken.

Its survival plan aimed to secure a total of €30m in savings, with €12m of that due from payroll.