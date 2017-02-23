Japanese technology company Ricoh Ireland is to create 110 jobs at its new Irish headquarters in Swords, Co Dublin.

The jobs will see Ricoh's workforce in Ireland more than double to 190 in the next three years.

The expansion comes on foot of steady growth in the company's Irish operations with revenues hoped to double from €16 million to €32 million over the next three years.

The roles will be in the areas of technical engineering, software solutions, business development and operations management.

Ricoh UK and Ireland chief executive Phil Keoghan said the decision to invest was a reflection of the skilled workforce and international relations that make it a very attractive location for any organisation with a global presence.

Ricoh has been in Ireland since 1980 and also has a document production centre in Glasnevin in Dublin.