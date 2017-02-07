The White House has indicated that US President Donald Trump does not intend to revoke the licence issued to Norwegian Air International, enabling the company to provide low-cost transatlantic flights, including from Ireland.

In December, more than 100 members of Congress wrote to Mr Trump asking him to overturn the permission issued by his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Department of Transportation granted the Irish-based Norwegian Air International a foreign carrier's permit in early December after a protracted process.

The airline has said it expects to start flying routes from Cork and Shannon to the US later this year.

In addition to the complaints from the 108 Congresspeople, the US Airline Pilots' Association had also been a vocal critic of the deal.

The president is due to meet a number of airline executives at the White House on Thursday.

Today, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said when it comes to the meeting, the president will want to talk about economic growth and job creation and keeping the country safe.

He said his understanding was that 50% of the Norwegian crews were going to be American-based and they were going to be flying Boeing planes on the transatlantic routes.

Responding to a question about whether the president would "upend" the foreign carrier permit issued under the Obama administration, Mr Spicer said the US currently had a "huge economic interest" in that deal.

He said he did not want to "get ahead of the president" on the issue but it was a matter of US jobs - both in terms of the people who would be serving the planes and the people who are building them.

In a statement, Norwegian Air spokesman Stuart Buss said the company will announce plans in the coming weeks for new routes between Ireland and the US.

He said: "Norwegian is doing exactly what the US Administration wants: we are creating hundreds of American jobs in the air and on the ground."