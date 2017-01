RTÉ has confirmed it is to sell a portion of its land at Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Savills has been appointed to handle the sale.

It is expected to take place in the first half of this year.

In a statement to staff, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said the move would allow the organisation to reshape and reinvest.

The statement added that the "final details of the land to be sold are still being finalised and are commercially sensitive."