Britain is facing "a period of momentous change" following its decision to leave the European Union and will need to forge a new role in the world, Prime Minister Theresa May has told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Ms May, who has said Britain wants a "bold and ambitious" trade agreement with the EU when it leaves the bloc, said Britain would step up to a new leadership role as a strong advocate for business, free markets and free trade after Brexit.

Discussions on future trade ties with New Zealand, Australia and India have already started, she said during a speech at the Swiss alpine resort of Davos.

Ms May spoke of a truly global Britain, saying that Britain is and always will be open for business.

May: we have to ensure that free trade and globalisation work for everyone — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) January 19, 2017

Multinational businesses must avoid short-term thinking and show leadership to help restore faith in globalisation among citizens who feel left behind by the pace of economic change, Ms May said.

She said businesses must put aside short-term considerations and invest in people and communities for the long term.

The British prime minister also said she is determined to ensure that centre-ground mainstream politics can provide answers for people.

Having famously rejected the notion at the Tory Party Conference of anyone being a citizen of the world, Ms May is entering the snowy citadel of those global chief executives, thinkers and campaigners who passionately celebrate that very ideal.

Many of those attending Davos this year will also be dismayed at the hard Brexit Ms May has chosen, and the disruption it may cause to the flow of goods and services back and forth from the outside world to the European single market.

They will want to hear more about how exactly Britain intends to become a global trading nation, and the British delegation will no doubt be keen to explore the potential for free trade agreements with other countries who are represented at Davos.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny, also in Davos, will attend an informal gathering of heads of government and meet senior executives from a range of multinationals, including Facebook, AT&T, and IBM.

He will later deliver a speech to the heads of at least 45 global corporations at a dinner hosted by IDA Ireland.

The Taoiseach is on his sixth visit to the Swiss ski resort and he will meet executives from a range of companies including Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook.

It is not expected he will meet Ms May. She is due to visit Dublin in a couple of weeks.

But this will be an opportunity for Mr Kenny to promote Ireland as the ideal location for any companies wishing to leave the UK because it is leaving the single market.