A Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving the Bus Éireann dispute is expected to be issued early this afternoon.

The strike over cost-cutting plans at the company started three weeks ago.

Unions will put the recommendation to a ballot of their members.

Bus Éireann has said it is unlikely bus services will be restored before tomorrow, because unions were not prepared to lift their pickets until the recommendation was delivered.

Leaving the court last night, Bus Éireann Acting CEO Ray Hernan said this meant it was unlikely that services would be restored before tomorrow.

In a statement, the company said the main issue "remained to be the composite hourly rate for our driver grade".

They also said they asked unions "that staff might return to work ahead of the recommendation, but this was rejected".

Representatives of both SIPTU and the NBRU expressed satisfaction with what they called a fair hearing at the Labour Court.

SIPTU Divisional Organiser Greg Ennis said there were a number of sticking points "across all grades".

He added that the pickets would be lifted once the recommendation is issued, but not until then.

He said at that point members "will take a considered view of that recommendation, we will ballot our members and a decision will be forthcoming thereafter".

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary said it was "a sad day that we had to come all the way to the Labour Court to try resolve this dispute".

In a subsequent statement, Mr O'Leary accused the company of "outright brass-neckery" by implying workers would not cooperate with a request to return to work prior to the issuing of the recommendation.

.@ingridmileyRTE has the latest as the Labour Court says it will issue a recommendation on Bus Éireann dispute by lunchtime tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mwjINLnjbT — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 12, 2017

Meanwhile, SIPTU will this afternoon reveal the result of its ballot of members in Dublin Bus for industrial action in support of striking colleagues in Bus Éireann.

The union is holding a similar ballot of members in Iarnród Éireann, with the result expected on 21 April.

However, staff cannot legally withdraw their labour without serving at least seven days notice of industrial action.

Those ballots could also be overtaken by events if the dispute is resolved in the meantime.