No agreement has been reached in the Bus Éireann talks at the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve the strike which has halted the company's nationwide bus service for nearly three weeks.

The talks between management and unions continued through the night but the two sides have agreed to refer a number of issues to the Labour Court for non-binding arbitration.

An urgent hearing at the court will take place this afternoon.

Around 1,900 of Bus Éireann's 2,600-strong workforce are striking for a 19th day.

The company, which lost €50,000 a day in January, is currently losing €500,000 on every day of the strike action.

Around 110,000 passenger journeys have been disrupted each day, though many are expected to have moved their custom to private operators providing alternative services.

Bus Éireann acknowledged progress had been made and agreement had been reached to eliminate many work practice inefficiencies, but alleged driver unions had rejected a company offer to deliver financial viability.

Unions said that they had offered €18 million savings, more than originally sought, through efficiencies and up to 240 job cuts - but said that management said it was not enough.

It is understood that a key stumbling block was a composite rate of pay to streamline allowances and premium payments.

Management offered €19.20 per hour, with unions saying a rate closer to €22-23 per hour would be needed to compensate for changes.

Unions also voiced concern that the talks were being directed by either the Department of Transport or National Transport Authority officials, or highly paid private consultants.

The fact that the Labour Court is holding a hearing so rapidly reflects the urgency of the Bus Éireann situation. In light of that, a recommendation could be issued before the weekend.

Responding to the claims from the unions that the Department of Transport was interfering in talks behind the scenes, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said the Government did not play any role in the talks to resolve the dispute, other than to put supports in place for the WRC to do its work.

Mr Donohoe said he hoped the matter could be resolved at the Labour Court.

"The Government has laid out clearly how this matter should be dealt with," he said. "It's a matter between the management of Bus Éireann and the unions."

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, SIPTU organiser Willie Noone said he was not very optimistic that agreement at the Labour Court could be reached, but that the unions needed to give a proposal to their members.

Mr Noone said the €18m worth of savings would have resulted in over 240 job losses, but that the company wanted more, even though these savings were more than Bus Éireann had initially sought.

It was not sustainable to continue with the talks so the trade unions asked the WRC to refer the matter on to the Labour Court, he said.

In its statement, Bus Éireann said: "After 16 days of intensive negotiations at the Workplace Relations Commission, talks have broken down without agreement.

"The unions have now referred a number of issues to the Labour Court and the company have agreed to attend. The company have sought an early hearing given the urgency of the financial situation.



"While progress was made and agreement was reached to eliminate many work practise inefficiencies, an offer made by the company that would help to deliver financial viability was rejected by the trade unions representing the driver grade.



"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the ongoing industrial action.



"Bus Éireann would like to sincerely thank the Workplace Relations Commission for facilitating talks and assisting the company through this process."