A draft proposal of cost-cutting measures at Bus Éireann, seen by RTÉ News, includes a plan for 120 drivers to exit the company over the next 12 months.

Talks are under way at the Workplace Relations Commission between unions and management in an effort to break the deadlock behind the strike.

The strike has caused travel disruption nationwide as no Bus Éireann services, except school routes, have operated since 24 March.

The 120 drivers would exit the company "subject to funding".

The draft document also notes the existing terms would apply "where people qualify for voluntary severance".

It adds voluntary severance would apply on a depot-by-depot basis.

The document recommends roster changes that would "improve driving time efficiency to levels of at least 84%".

Draft proposals from bus strike talks also say drivers would "assist in maintaining a clean bus... by carrying out an interior litter pick" — Aengus Cox (@AengusCox) April 9, 2017

The elimination of travel/out-based relief payments for drivers is also proposed.

This would be replaced with reduced overnight expense payments, while payments for non-working rest-day overnights would be discontinued.

Other efficiencies proposed in the cost-saving document include the full implementation of both the Telematics fuel efficiency system and a seat reservation system.

Drivers would also "assist in maintaining a clean bus for service by carrying out an interior litter pick" and "use and deploy all on-board IT systems".

It is understood the document outlining potential areas where savings was being discussed by both sides last night.

The draft proposal says the company would create and manage rosters and any related disputes would be referred to binding arbitration.

But in the interim drivers would operate the new company roster, "under protest if necessary".

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann said the company will not comment on the talks while they are under way, but reiterated the gravity of achieving savings, given the imminent threat of insolvency and need for changes to work practices.

SIPTU has said that the next 24 hours will bring the Bus Éireann talks to a conclusion "one way or another".

Speaking on his way into the talks a the WRC, SIPTU representative Willie Noone said talks reached a critical stage yesterday evening and that a number of "complex issues" are being dealt with.

He added that the next 24 hours "are going to have to bring this to a conclusion one way or another".

Otherwise, he said, all sides would need to admit they cannot reach a deal.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary, on his way into talks, said stakeholders not at the table still have a big role to play in the talks.

He was critical of "some politicians" who he said were standing by while workers have gone nearly three weeks without wages.

These stakeholders, he said, should "back off" with regard to putting pressure on Bus Éireann to cut costs or come to the negotiating table.