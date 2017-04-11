Luas Cross City has released an integrated map showing how the network will run from this December when the new extension of the green line is in operation.

It said: "Luas Cross City will create an extension to the Luas Green Line from St Stephen's Green to Broombridge and will also facilitate an interchange with the Red Luas Line at Abbey Street stop."

New stops are to be added at the General Post Office on O'Connell Street and Marlborough Street to allow for an easy interchange between red and green lines at Abbey Street.

Luas says: "This interchange will facilitate passengers travelling north, south, east and west. The O'Connell (GPO) stop is for passengers travelling north towards Broombridge and the Marlborough stop is for passengers travelling south towards St. Stephen’s Green or onwards to Sandyford or Brides Glen."