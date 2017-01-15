British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to say in a speech this week that Britain is prepared to leave the single market in order to have complete control over immigration.

Ms May will make the keynote speech on Tuesday.

Both those on the Leave and Remain sides of the Brexit debate want details of what the UK's negotiating stance will be once it starts to exit the European Union.

It now appears that Ms May will say the UK is prepared to leave the single market and the customs union in order to have complete control over immigration.

While she has alluded to this in the past, she has not yet said it directly.

In a sign that her government may be reaching a more cohesive view of what Brexit will mean, British finance minister Philip Hammond has told a German newspaper that Britain could change its economic model to regain competitiveness if it is no longer in the single market.

His comments are seen as an indication that the UK could use its corporate tax rate as a form of leverage once EU negotiations begin.

"He appears to be making a sort of threat to the European community," said Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party.

"It seems to me a recipe for some kind of trade war with Europe in the future."

Nevertheless, Mr Corbyn said he would not block the triggering of Article 50 - the legal process of leaving the EU.

An upcoming legal ruling could insist that Ms May gets parliamentary approval for her plan to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

Ms May will use the speech to call on people in the UK to reject the acrimony of last year's referendum and unite around the vision of a Britain more open to the world, her office has said.

She is due to make a speech in London on Tuesday before an audience including foreign diplomats as well as Britain's own Brexit negotiating team and other senior officials, Ms May's Downing Street office said in a statement.

It said she would stress the need for people in the UK, who voted for Brexit by 52% to 48% in last June's referendum after a deeply divisive campaign, to unite around common goals such as protecting and enhancing workers' rights.

"Now we need to put an end to the division and the language associated with it - 'Leaver' and 'Remainer' and all the accompanying insults - and unite to make a success of Brexit and build a truly global Britain," Ms May is expected to say.

The extracts of Ms May's speech did not say whether she would reveal her stance on one of the key questions: whether she will try to keep Britain within the European single market or customs union or, if not, what level of access she will aim for.

The Sunday Times and other newspapers said the speech would signal that Britain was seeking a "clean and hard" Brexit, which would involve leaving the single market and the customs union.

The report cited an unnamed source in Ms May's office who said her words were likely to cause a market correction.

A spokesman from Ms May's office told Reuters the reports were speculation and did not comment further.

The problem for Britain is that the EU is likely to insist on freedom of movement for EU citizens in return for full access to the single market, while many of those who voted for Brexit did so precisely in order to be able to restrict immigration.

Ms May's speech will be closely watched by financial markets.

After she said in a TV interview a week ago that post-Brexit Britain would not be able to keep "bits" of its EU membership, the pound fell sharply as the comment was interpreted as signalling a clean break from the single market.

In a separate Sunday Times article, Brexit minister David Davis wrote that Britain would consider ways to extend or smooth the exit process to provide certainty for businesses.

"If it proves necessary, we have said we will consider time for implementation of new arrangements," he wrote.