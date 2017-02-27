The biggest shock in Oscars history took place on Sunday night when the wrong Best Picture winner, La La Land, was announced by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway when Moonlight had actually won the award.

Having already won six Oscars on the night, the cast and crew of La La Land were on the stage celebrating their Best Picture win when proceedings were halted before Moonlight was announced as the real winner.

La La Land's producer Fred Berger said: "This is not a joke. Moonlight is Best Picture," and showed the camera the card that revealed the winner.

The moment it all went so wrong

Beatty returned to the microphone to say: "I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said 'Emma Stone, La La Land' and that is why I took such a long look at Faye and at you.

"I wasn't trying to be funny. This is Moonlight for Best Picture."

Moonlight and La La Land - The story of the 89th Oscars

After a brilliant debut as presenter by Jimmy Kimmel, his work and all the other winners were relegated to the cheap seats as the epic mistake became the most infamous moment in Academy Awards history.

On the night, La La Land's six Oscars included Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Score and Best Song - but that 'six of the best' had become a footnote before the show had ended.

Casey Affleck won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea, the bereavement drama's second win on the night after Best Original Screenplay for writer-director Kenneth Lonergan.

Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck accepts his Best Actor Oscar from last year's Best Actress winner, Room's Brie Larson

As expected, Viola Davis was named Best Supporting Actress for Fences with another favourite, Moonlight's Mahershala Ali named Best Supporting Actor - the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar.

Fences star Viola Davis savours her Best Supporting Actress win

Along with Ali's win and Moonlight's shock-of-shocks Best Picture victory, the film also took the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

