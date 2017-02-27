Despite confusion over who won Best Picture - Moonlight eventually took that gong home - La La Land was the overall winner at the 89th Academy Awards scooping 6 awards.

Here is a full list of winners:

Moonlight cast collect Best Picture award

Best Picture: Moonlight

Best Actress: La La Land's Emma Stone

Best Actor: Manchester By The Sea's Casey Affleck

Best Director: La La Land's Damien Chazelle

Best Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Score: La La Land

Best Original Song: City of Stars from La La Land

A delighted Viola Davis shows off her Best Support Actress gong

Best Supporting Actress: Fences' Viola Davis

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali for Moonlight

Best Animated Feature: Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film: Piper

Best Cinematography: La La Land

Best Costume Design: Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Suicide Squad

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Best Documentary Feature: OJ Made in America's Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Best Documentary Short: The White Helmets

Best Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge's John Gilbert

Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman

Best Production Design: La La Land

Best Live Action Short Film: Sing

Best Sound Editing Oscar: Arrival

Best Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge

Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book