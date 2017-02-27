Despite confusion over who won Best Picture - Moonlight eventually took that gong home - La La Land was the overall winner at the 89th Academy Awards scooping 6 awards.
Here is a full list of winners:
Best Picture: Moonlight
Best Actress: La La Land's Emma Stone
Best Actor: Manchester By The Sea's Casey Affleck
Best Director: La La Land's Damien Chazelle
Best Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay: Manchester by the Sea
Best Original Score: La La Land
Best Original Song: City of Stars from La La Land
Best Supporting Actress: Fences' Viola Davis
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali for Moonlight
Best Animated Feature: Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film: Piper
Best Cinematography: La La Land
Best Costume Design: Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Suicide Squad
Best Documentary Feature: OJ Made in America's Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow
Best Documentary Short: The White Helmets
Best Film Editing: Hacksaw Ridge's John Gilbert
Best Foreign Language Film: The Salesman
Best Production Design: La La Land
Best Live Action Short Film: Sing
Best Sound Editing Oscar: Arrival
Best Sound Mixing: Hacksaw Ridge
Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book