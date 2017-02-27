After a shock ending that would've won a scriptwriter an Academy Award, there's no denying what was the major moment of the 2017 Oscars.

After Hollywood legend Faye Dunaway had called La La Land as the Best Picture winner, it was revealed that the wrong film had been announced and Moonlight was the real winner.

It was a stunning end to what had been a seamless show up until that point, with Jimmy Kimmel proving to be an excellent host. The true successor to Billy Crystal has been determined.

And while La La Land lost out on the Best Picture Oscar in a most spectacular and unprecedented fashion, it did rack up an impressive six Academy Awards for Director, Actress, Original Score, Cinematography, Production Design, Original Song (City of Stars).

And La La Land director Damien Chazelle became the youngest Best Director winner at the Academy Awards at the age of 32.

Halle Berry presents Damien Chazelle with his Oscar

There was no good news from an Irish perspective, although Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga cut a fine dash on the red carpet and spoke about the Oscar experience

"I don't see it as being up against anybody," she insisted. "I see it as a celebration of extraordinary performances by women who have integrity and talent that is extraordinary and that we want to lean into.

"And I enjoy so much watching them and being in their presence and it's an absolute honour."

As well as picking up the Best Picture award, Moonlight also managed a win in the Best Supporting Actor category by Mahershala Ali. Ali also became the first ever muslim to win an Oscar.

Ben Affleck congratulates his brother Casey

Casey Affleck won the best actor in a leading role Oscar for his role in Manchester By The Sea, beating fellow actors Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield and Viggo Mortensen.

The winner of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar was Fences' Viola Davis, who gave the most emotional speech of the night.

"There is one place that only people with the great potential are gathered and that is the graveyard," she said.

Viola Davis with her golden statue

"People ask me all the time 'What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?' And I say exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, of people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost."

Host Jimmy Kimmel put Trump in the firing line a number of times

During the course of the show, many remarks were aimed directly or indirectly at US President Donald Trump, with Jimmy Kimmel going as far as sending him a couple of tweets.

Public transport is on another level in Hollywood

The second most-bizarre moment of the night occurred when a busload of tourists were unknowningly brought into the Kodak Theatre and got to rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty. Oh, and take a lot of selfies.