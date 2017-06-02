Dundalk 0-3 Cork City

The SSE Airtricity League title looks to be heading south after Sean Maguire hit a sensational hat-trick in a 3-0 win at Oriel Park to move Cork City 18 points clear of Dundalk at the top of the table.

There may only be 17 games played but John Caulfield and his City players will feel that they have one hand on the trophy after a significant win over the reigning champions.

With Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane watching on, Maguire gave an exhibition in how to lead the line with his movement and link-up play.

More importantly, he put an end to Dundalk's hopes of a fourth successive title with three classy finishes to bring his tally to 16 goals.

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 St Pat's

Graham Burke went from hero to villain for Shamrock Rovers as he scored, and then was sent off for violent conduct, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by St Patrick's Athletic in Tallaght Stadium.

The former Aston Villa striker had opened the scoring for the Hoops early in the first half before Christy Fagan equalised in spectacular fashion ten minutes after the break.

Sligo Rovers 0-0 Finn Harps

Neither Finn Harps or Sligo Rovers could muster a shot on target during a drab north west derby at the Showgrounds.

Raffaele Cretaro did strike the woodwork late in the first half but that was the closest this tedious tie came to an opener.

Derry City 2-1 Galway United

Derry City saw seen off a battling Galway United side in an entertain affair at Maginn Park.

The home side raced into a two-goal lead after just eight minutes thanks to Ronan Curtis and Nathan Boyle, but United's Gary Shanahan pulled a goal back just before the mid-way point of the half.

However Kenny Shiels' men held on and just about shaded it and in doing so moved into third spot in the table.

Limerick 5-3 Bray Wanderers

A late Limerick flourish saw the hosts run out winners in an eight-goal thriller at the Markets Field.

Limerick boss Neil McDonald is admittedly still learning about his players, and opted to field a fourth different formation in as many games, but they clocked tonight, edging a pulsating contest with two goals in the closing minutes.

Bohs 0-0 Drogheda United

Drogheda United failed to score for the fifth consecutive SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match as they frustrated Bohemians in a 0-0 draw at Dalymount Park.

It was unlikely to be a thriller as two of the lowest scoring sides in the league faced off in Phibsborough as Pete Mahon’s visitors ground out a third successive scoreless draw.

