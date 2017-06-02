Derry City saw seen off a battling Galway United side in an entertain affair at Maginn Park.

The home side raced into a two-goal lead after just eight minutes thanks to Ronan Curtis and Nathan Boyle, but United's Gary Shanahan pulled a goal back just before the mid-way point of the half.

However Kenny Shiels' men held on and just about shaded it and in doing so moved into third spot in the table.

Galway thought they had got off to the perfect start on two minutes but Gary Shanahan's effort was disallowed as the referee's assistance's flag was raised and the goal was ruled out for offside.

Derry broke the deadlock on four minutes after Marc Ludden upended Joshua Daniels on the edge of the box and Ronan Curtis' resulting free-kick fizzed into the net.

City added a second as Barry McNamee's left wing cross found Nathan Boyle, who gleefully headed home from close range.United pulled a goal back on 24 minutes as Shanahan broke into the box and diverted the ball pass City keeper Gerard Doherty.In an entertaining first half, United went close to equalising just before the break, but Doherty did well to tip over Ronan Murray's clever 20 yard free-kick.

The woodwork denied United a deserved equaliser on 60 minutes as Vinny Faherty's close range strike, came crashing back off the bar.

Derry nearly added a third on 77 minutes when Curtis' run and cross from the left found Boyle, but his header, which had Winn beaten, was blocked on the line by centre-back Lee Grace.

A minute later more good play down the City left ended with Barry McNamee's cut-back finding Boyle, but his close range side footed effort hit the post.

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan, McDermott, Barry, Jarvis; McEneff, Holden; Curtis, McNamee, Daniels; Boyle (B Doherty 86)

Galway United: Winn, Horgan, Ludden, Grace, Holohan, Cawley, Faherty (Cunningham 82), Devaney (Melody 87), Shanahan, Murray, Folan.

Referee: Robert Havey (Dublin).