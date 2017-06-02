A late Limerick flourish saw the hosts run out winners in an eight-goal thriller at the Markets Field.

Limerick boss Neil McDonald is admittedly still learning about his players, and opted to field a fourth different formation in as many games.

Paul O’Conor and David O’Connor came in for Chris Mulhall and the injured Shane Duggan - taking their place is a 3-5-2 system.

The visitors were taking part in their fifth game in fourteen days and understandably made three switches from their two-nil defeat to Shamrock Rovers midweek.

Darragh Noone, Keith Buckley and Kevin Lynch were drafted in by Harry Kenny.

Chiedozie Ogbene partnered Rodrigo Tosi up front for the first time and the effect was immediately obvious. Ogbene’s pace in central areas paid dividends as early as the thirteenth minute when he skipped past a challenge in midfield before knocking the ball past Conor Kenna and firing low past Cherrie.

He would go on to double his tally just five minutes later when Bastien Hery’s brilliant piece of skill turned Bray’s midfield inside out. He played a clever ball down the right flank where Ogbene turned inside Kevin Lynch, taking a touch inside Kenna and smashing a low drive to the net.

Just as it appeared Limerick hat a foothold in the game, Bray pulled one back thanks a sweet Ryan Brennan strike just sixty seconds alter. The hosts failed to clear a cross and the ball made its way to Brennan at the back post. He took a touch onto his left foot and curled the ball beautifully into the bottom corner.

Five minutes after, Limerick’s lead vanished. A Kevin Lynch corner from the left caused Limerick all sorts of problems. They couldn’t clear, and Ryan Brennan teed up Aaron Greene to head the sides level.

Dean Clarke came on for the injured Shaun Kelly on the half hour mark. Within three minutes, he had himself an assist. His lofted cross to the head of talisman Rodrigo Tosi was perfect for the Brazilian - heading low, beyond Cherrie.

The second half was a lesser affair - with Gary McCabe notching the equaliser just twenty minutes from time after Ryan Brennan was fouled inside the area.

There would be late drama however - as Bastien Hery smashed in his first goal for the hosts in the eighty-seventh minute to send the home support into raptures.

Dean Clarke would then add insurance just two minutes later with a measured finish to seal the points.

Limerick: Freddy Hall (Brendan Clarke, 46); Shaun Kelly (Dean Clarke, 33), Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, David O'Connor, Tommy Robson (Shane Tracy, 50); Paul O'Conor, Bastien Hery, Lee-J Lynch; Chiedozie Ogbene, Rodrigo Tosi.

Bray: Peter Cherrie; Keith Buckley, Tim Clancy, Conor Kenna, Kevin Lynch (John Sullivan, 64); Mark Salmon (Karl Moore, 64), Darragh Noone; Ryan Brennan, Gary McCabe, Dylan Connolly; Aaron Greene.

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).