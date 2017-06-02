The SSE Airtricity League title looks to be heading south after Sean Maguire hit a sensational hat-trick in a 3-0 win at Oriel Park to move Cork City 18 points clear of Dundalk at the top of the table.

There may only be 17 games played but John Caulfield and his City players will feel that they have one hand on the trophy after a significant win over the reigning champions.

With Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane watching on, Maguire gave an exhibition in how to lead the line with his movement and link-up play.

More importantly, he put an end to Dundalk's hopes of a fourth successive title with three classy finishes to bring his tally to 16 goals.

Maguire had his former team-mates concerned after just eight seconds. Karl Sheppard took possession after a Dane Massey error to pick out Maguire from the byline, but he flashed an effort into the side-netting.

Dundalk tried to set the pace after that and David McMillan fired a low drive wide after a Johnny Dunleavy header fell invitingly into his path.

Patrick McEleney's reverse pass then found McMillan in space on the left of the Cork penalty area but there was nobody in a white shirt to finish his cutback.

Cork responded like champions and they drew first blood in the 19th minute. Maguire flicked the ball into Stephen Dooley and headed for the danger zone, sweeping home Sheppard's cross.

Dundalk struggled to find their feet and Ryan Delaney had a header cleared off the line by Jamie McGrath before Massey was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty after a Kevin O'Connor delivery came off his trailing arm.

Maguire squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to make it 2-0 when he miscued from 12 yards after Jimmy Keohane had worked the opening and the visitors almost paid the price, Massey heading wide on the stroke of half-time despite being in acres of space.

Maguire threatened again in the 48th minute, letting fly from 25-yards and forcing Gary Rogers to tip the ball around the post.

The frustration levels grew amongst the home support when McGrath horribly screwed a shot badly wide after a great turn away from Alan Bennett before Mark McNulty turned Robbie Benson's curling drive over the top.

Maguire swung the pendulum back in Cork's favour when he glanced home a John Dunleavy cross in the 70th minute and he put the icing on the cake by completing his hat-trick in stoppage-time with a cool finish after a poor mistake by Massey.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Paddy Barrett, Niclas Vemmelund, Dane Massey; Chris Shields (Stephen O’Donnell 68), Robbie Benson; Michael Duffy (Ciaran Kilduff 74), Patrick McEleney, Jamie McGrath (Thomas Stewart 65); David McMillan

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Jimmy Keohane, John Dunleavy, Ryan Delaney, Kevin O’Connor; Gearoid Morrissey (Greg Bolger 83), Conor McCormack; Karl Sheppard (Steven Beattie 80), Gearoid Morrissey, Stephen Dooley (Shane Griffin 73); Sean Maguire

Referee: Paul McLaughlin