Drogheda United failed to score for the fifth consecutive SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match as they frustrated Bohemians in a 0-0 draw at Dalymount Park.

It was unlikely to be a thriller as two of the lowest scoring sides in the league faced off in Phibsborough as Pete Mahon’s visitors ground out a third successive scoreless draw.

Drogheda, with three changes from last week’s 0-0 draw with Derry City, did edge the early exchanges, forcing two corners, though without threatening Shane Supple in the Bohemians goal.

That changed on 20 minutes when a dour game thankfully produced its first action in front of goal.

And it was Drogheda who created it from a swift counterattack. Adam Wixted did well to carry the ball a good distance, and then cleverly cut inside a defender before putting Marc Griffin in on goal to bring a parry save from Supple with a right-foot drive.

A training ground routine brought Bohs’ first shot on target two minutes later. Keith Ward pulled a low free-kick across the edge of the area for Georgie Poynton to let rip. His low drive hadn't enough venom to trouble Drogheda keeper Stephen McGinness, who gathered safely on his line.

Wixted, on Drogheda’s right flank, was providing what little quality there was on show in the first half as he turned smartly to work Supple again with a crisp shot after Bohs failed to clear Griffin’s 33rd minute corner.

Another corner again caused Bohs problems in first-half stoppage time. The deep delivery was hooked back goalward by Jake Hyland with Gypsies skipper Derek Pender doing well to head off the line.

Doubtless, following a few choice words from manager Keith Long at the interval, Bohs were a different proposition on the resumption.

Midfielders Fuad Sule and Ward both had chances early in the second half as the home side pressed with far more purpose, while Danny Corcoran then might have done better that shoot straight at McGuinness just before the hour mark.

Drogheda relieved the pressure a tad on 73 minutes with new signing Ryan Masterson, just on as a substitute, getting free on the right to bring a diving save from Supple at his left-hand post.

Bohemians remained the better side now, though, and the energetic Ward worked space to fire in a shot that had McGuinness going full stretch to his left to palm it away.

Drogheda then hung on in time added on with right-back Colm Deasy heading off the line from Corcoran, while substitute Philly Gannon had a goalbound shot blocked.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, Dan Byrne, Ian Morris; Georgie Poynton, Fuad Sule, Oscar Brennan (Philly Gannon 71), Lorcan Fitzgerald (Kaleem Simon 81); Keith Ward; Dinny Corcoran

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Luke Gallagher, Ciaran McGuigan, Stephen Dunne; Adam Wixted, Jake Hyland (Ryan Masterson 68), Sean Brennan, Ryan McEvoy, Gavin Brennan; Marc Griffin (Thomas Byrne 78)



Referee: Lee Evans (Wales)