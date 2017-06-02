Neither Finn Harps or Sligo Rovers could muster a shot on target during a drab north west derby at the Showgrounds.

Raffaele Cretaro did strike the woodwork late in the first half but that was the closest this tedious tie came to an opener.

The opening period saw plenty of endeavor from either side but little productivity in front of goal.

Harps' Sean Houston was just inches late in arriving at the back post in his attempt to meet Caolon McAleer's squared ball on 19. While Ciaran O'Connor could only fire over from 25 yards five minutes later.

Paddy McCourt was a threat through the middle during his 63 minutes on the pitch but the closest he came to leaving a real mark on the contest was nine minutes from the break. The former Northern Ireland international's free-kick sailing harmlessly over Micheál Schlingermann's goal.

Rovers were looking for their first league win over their regional rivals since October 2008 and improved somewhat as the half wore on.

John Russell, one of two Sligo changes from last week's draw at Bray played his part as he teed up Cretaro. The Rovers veteran cracking a powerful effort off Ciaran Gallagher's crossbar on 38.

Kieran Sadlier was described by Harps boss Ollie Horgan as one of the top three players in the league this week. The talented winger came alive a minute from the break to produce a sublime cross into the path of Cretaro, who at full stretch could only fire the ball back across the target.

Sadlier was involved once more on the hour mark. His deft touch and smart movement brought him past a Harps defender before squaring for Mikey Place. But the sheepish striker was jostled off the ball far too easily before he could pull the trigger.

The meager display continued as the second half wore on with both teams seeming to settle for the point.

The result sees Sligo remain in the bottom three, while Harps sit two points above the relegation zone.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Regan Donelon; Kieran Sadlier, John Russell, Gary Boylan, Mikey Place (Craig Roddan 71); Raffaele Cretaro (Chris Kenny 89), Jonah Ayunga.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Packie Mailey, Kilian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll; Caolon McAleer (Mikey Funston 90), Sean Houston, Paddy McCourt (Johnny Bonner 63), Ethan Boyle, Ciaran O'Connor; Eddie Dsane (Gareth Harkin 77).