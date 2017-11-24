SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER

Leinster club IFC final

1400 Killanerin (Wexford) v Ballyboughal (Dublin), Innovate Wexford Park

All-Ireland club JHC quarter-final

1400 Brother Pearses (Britain) v Fethard (Wexford)

Ulster club JFC final

1900 Belnaleck (Fermanagh) v Naomh Colmcille (Donegal), Healy Park

SUNDAY 26 NOVEMBER

Connacht club SFC final

1400 Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) v Corofin (Galway), Tuam Stadium

Munster club SFC final

1400 Nemo Rangers (Cork) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn

Ulster club SFC final

1500 Slaughtneil (Derry) v Cavan Gaels (Cavan), Athletic Grounds

Leinster club SFC semi-finals

1400 Rathnew (Wicklow) v Moorefield (Kildare), Aughrim

1400 St Loman's (Westmeath) v Simonstown Gaels (Meath), Mullingar

Ulster club IFC final

1300 Moy (Tyrone) v Rostrevor (Down), Athletic Grounds

Munster club IFC final

1400 An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v St Senan's (Limerick), Austin Stack Park

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1300 on Sunday.

TV

Live coverage of Castlebar Mitchels v Corofin from 1330 on TG4, followed by deferred coverage of Nemo Rangers v Dr Crokes.

RADIO

Live updates and commentary on all the day's club action on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1, from 1400

WEATHER

Saturday: Staying dry across much of the eastern half of the country with spells of late autumn sunshine. However scattered wintry showers will move into Atlantic counties - whilst snow will mainly transpire for higher ground, the odd flurry is possible on lower levels. Temperatures will be well below average with maxima of only 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, values at their lowest further north of the country. West to northwest breezes will be mostly light to moderate in strength.

Sunday: Mainly dry with spells of hazy sunshine, in light west to southwest breezes. Feeling a little less cold, with maxima ranging 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, values will be lowest across eastern counties. Patchy drizzle will begin to arrive into Atlantic coasts later in the evening. For more go to met.ie.

Western supremacy the prize yet again for familiar foes

Castlebar Mitchels celebrate their win from two years ago

Again it's a case of Galway v Mayo in Connacht combat as Corofin take on Castlebar Mitchels in this club decider. It's a repeat of the 2015 final which Mitchels won by five points.

Corofin regained provincial honours in 2016 (defeating Mitchels in the semi-final) to ensure a sharing of the last four titles between both clubs. In all, the latter are aiming for an eight success in Connacht, while their opponents have their sights on title number five.

Corofin booked their spot in the Tuam Stadium face-off when overcoming St Brigid's after extra-time.

Daithi Burke

All-Star hurling full-back Daithi Burke struck the decisive score - a goal 20 seconds into the second-period of extra-time to give his side an extra cushion that eventually saw them home by four points.

Mitchels overcame Mohill and Tourlestrane en route getting this far. In both games they finished strongly. A Danny Kirby goal put the tin hat on the win over the Sligo side on 12 November - a contest where David Stenson kicked six points.

Whether either of these sides can make it all the way to St Patrick's is debatable, perhaps somewhat clearer is that Corofin hold the greater threat up front with the likes of Ian Burke and Jason Leonard both having a keen eye for scores. An then there's Daithi Burke coming off the bench.

The 90 minutes plus played against St Brigid's should also aid their cause in what's likely to be a tough, uncompromising contest.

Heavyweights collide in Munster

Nemo Rangers' Paul Kerrigan

Between them Nemo Rangers and Dr Crokes have won 22 Munster titles, with the Cork side accounting for 15 of those successes. That stat is unlikely to count for much in the grand scheme of things at Páirc Uí Rinn, but there is still enough talent and tradition to make for an intriguing contest on Sunday afternoon.

Crokes are All-Ireland champions and successfully defended their Kingdom crown. Clonmel Commercials were competitive for long periods before the Killarney outfit stepped on the gas late on to set up a date with Kilmurray-Ibrickane in the provincial semi-final.

The inspirational Johnny Buckley, along with Kieran O'Leary, both hit goals for the dominant Crokes, with Colm Cooper kicking nine points in total as the Claremen were swept aside.

After defeating St Finbarr's in a replay to claim a 20th Cork title, Nemo then had little difficulty in accounting for Adare a fortnight ago. a 2-17 to 0-04 victory tells its own story.

With Tomás O Sé a likely absentee because of a groin injury, Nemo's chances of victory may be lessened somewhat. They are underdogs but there is a view that this current crop have to jump this hurdle, especially after losing narrowly to Clonmel two years ago.

Dr Crokes are bidding for an eight

Speaking in The Examiner, manager Larry Kavanagh said: "The players do have to win a Munster. They know that themselves. They want to win a Munster. I don’t know do they feel the weight of [the club’s history] or do they feel the expectancy. They might be out for a pint and it could come up in a discussion that between 2000 and 2010, Nemo won Munster six times. They’re aware of it and they know they’ll be compared."

Nemo did defeat Sunday's opponents in the 2010 decider, played in early 2011. The winning margin was two points, but this was after the Cork men were 13 clear at one stage.

Johnny Buckley was on the Crokes side back then and this week spoke about how Nemo "were on fire" that day.

Since winning the All-Ireland last March, the player has admitted that it has been difficult to keep their challenge alive at times this year.

As reported in The Irish Independent, Buckley said: "It has been tough in some elements, enjoyable in others. We sat down after a couple of weeks off in March. We went back into it, it was a new one for the team.

"The way the county championship is run down in Kerry, there is an important block of games that you need to win, otherwise you are gone for the year.

"There was a big meeting before the championship to make sure the bodies were right for that period and to get over that period.

"Certainly, the club lads needed a break after that because it was almost a 15-month campaign at that stage.

"By the same token, we knew we needed to get over that block of early championship games to put us in a position for this run currently."

Slaughtneil eye succesfull defence

Action from the Slaughtneil v Omagh quarter-final

In Ulster, reigning champions Slaughtneil take on Cavan Gaels at the Athletic Grounds.

The Derry champions overcame Kilcoo, Omagh and Kilcar in their quest for back-to-back victories.

Against Kilcar, Slaughtneil appeared to be in trouble when they trailed by 0-8 to 0-7 to the Donegal champions at the interval, but it was a familiar sight as they seized control and steered a firm path to the finish.

Second-half goals from Christopher Bradley and Se McGuigan sealed it for Mickey Moran’s side, and not even Paddy McBrearty’s ten points haul was enough to bring Kilcar close to causing a shock.

Cavan Gaels have yet to win an Ulster title

It took Cavan Gaels two bites of the cherry to see off Derrygonnelly in the semi-final. The first encounter was a drab affair, but the replay was much livelier, with the Breffnimen prevailing after a crazy encounter.

A goal in the sixth minute of injury time put Cavan Gaels into an Ulster club SFC final for the first time in 40 years after a crazy semi-final replay at Clones.

Gutsy Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly conceded three goals in a five-minute spell before the break and Paul O'Connor clinched his hat-trick three minutes into the second half to put Cavan six points up at 4-05 to 1-08.

Derrygonnelly showed great character to come back and Conal Jones' spectacular goal, and a monster 50m point by magnificent skipper Ryan Jones, saw them take the lead three minutes into stoppage time.

However Cavan Gaels – who haven't lost a game in league or championship all year – somehow found a way and Barry Fortune capitalised on another defensive lapse under a high ball to tap the ball into an empty net.

It's the first time any Cavan side has reached the decider since Bailieboro in 1995.

Leinster semis

James Stafford

After surprising St Vincent's a fortnight ago, Rathnew now welcome Moorefield to Aughrim. The Wicklow side, who were Leinster champions in 2001, were themselves not surprised that they sent the holders packing.

James Stafford got the vital goal a fortnight ago and speaking afterwards to RTÉ Sport said: "Without being disrespectful to Vincent’s, we never feared them at all. We worked hard and we knew we were well capable of putting it up to them. "Everyone else seemed to write us off, but the rest is history."

Ratnew will now fancy a cut off the Kildare champions, who also will be also be feeling good after they dismissed a fancied Portlaoise side on 12 November.

The other semi sees St Loman's welcome Simonstown to Mullingar. It was another case of the late, late show when Loman's edged out Mullinalaghta in the last four. Their opponents had a little more in hand when seeing off St Martin's to set up this engagement at Cusack Park.

