Legendary Harry Potter star Michael Gambon, Irish actor and writer Emmet Kirwan and Nathan Carter's little brother, Jake, line-up for this Friday's Late Late Show.

Younger viewers will know him chiefly as Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter films but the Dublin-born Michael Gambon has played some of the stage and screen’s most iconic roles since first starting out in the early 60s. Still working, he will soon take to the stage at The Gate Theatre.

Michael Gambon as Dumbledore in Harry Potter

On Friday night, he’ll be chatting about his extraordinary career alongside Michael Colgan, who is preparing to bring the curtain down on more than three decades as The Gate’s artistic director.

Also joining Tubridy is actor and writer Emmet Kirwan whose powerful take on the state of the nation in the spoken world film Heartbreak, went viral earlier this year. It’s not the first time that people have turned to the Tallaght-born performer to vent their anger and frustration, with 2012’s Just Saying also capturing the zeitgeist.

Emmet Kirwan was commissioned to write Heartbreak by THISISPOPBABY for the Dublin Fringe Festival

Kirwan will be chatting about striking a chord with his latest work and where he thinks Ireland is at right now.

Nathan Carter has been dominating the Irish country scene since Wagon Wheel stormed the charts but there's some stiff competition on the horizon in the form of his younger brother, Jake, who will make his television debut on tomorrow's Late Late Show.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday at 9.35pm