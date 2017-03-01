Series three of Catastrophe made a welcome return to our screens last night and fans were quick to praise the show on social media.

Leading stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, who play the show's lovable but flawed married couple, argued and bantered their way through the episode, which picked up after the events of season two, which saw Sharon cheat on Rob.

In a row over Sharon's adultery, Rob revealed that he looked through her computer for clues as he was suspicious of her behaviour before she confessed to cheating.

He said of her internet browser history: "It's primarily black guys and fat Johnny Depps. I can't compete with that."

The amusing reference to the A-list actor resonated with viewers, with many searching for the term online themselves, which had a spike in Google Trends.

Hands up if you are googling "fat Johnny Depp" right now. #Catastrophe — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) February 28, 2017

#Catastrophe hahaha fat Johnny Depp 😂 So happy this is back. Absolutely brilliant 😂😂 — 🌠Joanne🌠 (@joanneweir38) February 28, 2017

The show continued to impress viewers with its "lewd honestly" and "realism", with one saying it's the "most brilliantly written, hilarious, & beautifully, brutally honest show on tv."

So excited for #Catastrophe The most brilliantly written, hilarious, & beautifully, brutally honest show on tv.

With Carrie at her finest💔❤️ https://t.co/ZDMaCXKNZG — Holly Anderson (@HollyAndersonXx) February 28, 2017

I didn’t realise how much I missed #Catastrophe’s lewd honesty. — Lucien Hoare (@lucienhoare) February 28, 2017

I wish #Catastrophe was an hour long episode! I want more! — Lisa Jones (@liloubones) February 28, 2017

#Catastrophe I don't want you to lacerated my face with your white walker toe nails 😂😂😂 — ben haith (@haitho) February 28, 2017

I just want say that #Catastrophe is the funniest show on TV, hands down. Thanks to @SharonHorgan & @DSA 🌹Comrade @robdelaney. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Kimberly (@MsMcMullan) March 1, 2017

Delaney revealed on Twitter that Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson will be appearing in the second episode of season two, while Sharon Horgan previously promised that the late Carrie Fisher will have a "bigger, chunkier" role in the new series.

Thanks for watching the new episode of Catastrophe. Domhnall Gleeson joins the show next week if you can't believe that. I can't. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 28, 2017

Catastrophe continues on Channel 4 next Tuesday at 10pm.