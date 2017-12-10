All-Ireland winning teams including the Galway hurlers and Dublin footballers are among the nominees for the RTÉ Sport Awards 2017 Team of the Year.

The Cork camogie team and the Dublin Ladies, who also won All-Ireland titles, are the other GAA representatives on the shortlist.

Cork City are also nominated for the award, along with World champion rowers Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll.

European winners, the Irish Showjumping complete the list.

Cork Camogie

Cork's Gemma O'Connor

Paudie Murray's charges collected a 27th senior All-Ireland title for the county earlier this year, after dethroning Kilkenny by just one point in Croke Park.

Cork won the final in dramatic circumstances, with Gemma O'Connor scoring a long-range equaliser at the end of normal time, with substitute Julia White securing the O'Duffy Cup with an injury-time point.

Cork City FC

Kieran Sadlier celebrates with former Cork City player Seán Maguire.

Cork enjoyed an incredible season in 2017 in which they defended their Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup and won the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title to secure an historic double for the club.

A 0-0 draw against Derry City gave John Caulfield's side the point they needed to earn the League title. They followed that up with a victory over Dundalk in the FAI Cup final. The decider went to penalties after finishing 1-1 in normal time.

Kieran Sadlier's spot kick determined the tie, and secured a first ever double for the club.

Dublin Football

Dean Rock slots over the All-Ireland winning score.

The Dublin footballers become the first team to win three consecutive All-Ireland titles since 1923 this year. A Dean Rock free proved to be the decisive score as they condemned Mayo to a ninth All-Ireland final defeat since last winning the Sam Maguire in 1951.

Dublin also collected their seventh Leinster title on the bounce earlier this season, with a comprehensive win against Kildare.

Dublin Ladies Footballers

Dublin's Lyndsey Davey celebrates along with former teammate Sorcha Furlong.

The Dublin Ladies footballers rallied from three successive All-Ireland final defeats to win the 2017 crown, and bring the Brendan Martin Cup back to the Liffey for the first time in seven years.

They suffered heartbreak at the hands of Cork in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 deciders.

Captained by Sinéad Aherne, Dublin earned the title in front of a record-breaking crowd of 46,286.

Galway hurlers

Joe Canning holds the Liam MacCarthy Cup up to the crowd.

Galway bridged a 29-year gap to finally win the Liam McCarthy Cup. They were runners-up on six occasions since their previous win in 1988, defeating Waterford in the 2017 final on a scoreline of 0-26 2-17.

They also defeated Wexford in the Leinster final, to claim their first provincial title since 2012.

Irish Showjumping Team

Team Ireland's gold medal performance at the European Championships in Gothenburg earns them a berth in the shortlist.

Mark O'Donovan & Shane O'Driscoll

Mark O'Donovan & Shane O'Driscoll.

The Skibbereen duo produced a sublime performance at the World Rowing Championship in Florida to win the gold medal in the lightweight men's pair category.

Earlier this year, they also emerged as the lighweight champions at the European Rowing Championships.

RTÉ Sport Awards 2017, Saturday 16 December at 9.15pm on RTÉ One

The public will be invited to vote on the night either online at rte.ie/sport or by text.