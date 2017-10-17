Cork City secured their first Premier Division title in 12 years as they secured the point they needed by holding Derry City to a 0-0 draw at Turner's Cross on Tuesday evening.

John Caulfield’s side required just a single point to land the club’s third ever league title, their first since 2005, and this uninspiring goalless draw was enough to finally see them over the line.

It took the home side 26 minutes to finally have their first sight of goal but Gearoid Morrissey’s ambitious strike from distance drifted harmlessly over the Derry goal.

Derry, looking a win that would see them edge past Shamrock Rovers into third spot in the table, almost grabbed sensational opener through Rory Patterson after half an hour.

The striker gained control of the ball outside the Cork box but his cheeky lob was palmed over the bar by goalkeeper Mark McNulty.

Watch as Cork City celebrate their league title win. This is the special moment for Cork. pic.twitter.com/hQrqUgqlX2 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 17, 2017

Harry Monaghan ought to have scored for the Candy stripes moments later but he somehow drilled his close range header from Aaron McEneff’s corner over the target to the relief of the 5,857 home fans in attendance..

With the first half drawing to a conclusion, Garry Buckley twice tried his luck from long range but after he drilled a free kick straight at keeper Gerard Doherty, he also had a curled effort denied by the Derry shot stopper.

The second period started with a similarly low tempo as Derry continued to sit deep whilst Cork failed to find a way to break through their resilient defence.

Again Cork City looked to find the net from distance as Jimmy Keohane found himself in space on the edge of the Derry box but his tame shot was easily saved by Doherty.

As the half progressed, the atmosphere grew tense as Cork were unsure whether to settle for the point that would seal the title or go in search of the winner to win it in style.

In the end it was the former as Cork kept control of possession, refused to take any chances going forward and sealed the clubs first title since 2005.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie (Conor McCarthy 70), Alan Bennett, Ryan Delaney, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey; Jimmy Keohane, Garry Buckley, Stephen Dooley (Kieran Sadlier 61); Karl Sheppard (Achille Campion 91).

DERRY CITY: Gerard Doherty; Conor McDermott, Darren Cole, Aaron Barry, Dean Jarvis (Nicky Low 77); Aaron McEneff, Harry Monaghan; Ben Doherty, Barry McNamee, Ronan Curtis; Rory Patterson.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Westmeath).