Cork dethroned Kilkenny to claim the All-Ireland camogie championship with a dramatic 0-10 to 0-09 win at Croke Park.

The sides were tied in stoppage time but Julia White found space to fire over to snatch victory for the Rebelettes.

Cork had led 0-05 to 0-02 at half-time in a low-scoring affair but Kilkenny went ahead for the first time with five minutes remaining after Miriam Walsh's score.

Gemma O'Connor, whose fitness had been in doubt beforehand, equalised as the clock ticked into the red before White proved the hero.

It's Cork's third senior title in four years and 27th overall, which takes them one ahead of Dublin at the top of the honour roll.

More to follow...

'The best feeling in the world' - Cork's Julia White reflects on the score that won the All-Ireland #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/7INwGqQDPH — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 10, 2017

Cork Scorers: A.O'Connor 0-02, O.Cronin 0-03, O.Cotter 0-02, K.Mackey 0-01, G.O'Connor 0-01, J.White 0-01

Kilkenny Scorers: M.Farrell 0-02, K.Power 0-01, D.Gaule 0-02, S.Farrell 0-01, M.Walsh 0-01, J.A.Malone 0-02

.