SUNDAY 17 SEPTEMBER

All-Ireland MFC final

1315 Kerry v Derry, Croke Park

All-Ireland SFC final

1530 Dublin v Mayo

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App on the hurling finals from 1000.

TV: Live coverage - Derry v Kerry on TG4 from 1245 - Dublin v Mayo on RTÉ2 from 1415 and on Sky Sports from 1500.

Irish language commentary also available on the senior final. Click here for details.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130

All live games and Sunday Game highlights show available on GAAGO.

RADIO: Exclusive live commentary on both minor and senior finals on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 - Longwave from 1300 and on all wavelengths from 1400.

WEATHER: Sunday looks like being mainly dry and bright. Cool, with temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. For more go to met.ie.

LET'S DO IT AGAIN AS EAST MEETS WEST

And so we are down to the last two standing in the race for Sam Maguire - a race that began in New York on 7 May. Sligo were the victors in that opening encounter, surviving what many thought would be a tricky encounter in the Bronx.

Since then we've had 61 championship games., including a few replays, the odd surprise, but much predictability in contests that often were painfully one-sided. The August Bank Holiday weekend comes to mind regarding the latter.

Yet, all the analysis ahead of final day again focuses on Dublin and Mayo. It's the third time this decade the counties have faced off in football's showpiece and a fourth meeting when you include last year's replay.

At the semi-final stage, the pair have also have given us days to remember - Mayo gallantly holding on to repel a late Dublin surge in 2012 - a surge that reaped dividends three years later when the Dubs prevailed after a second day was required.

And so to what might happen in the 2017 decider?

Recent meetings would point to another close encounter. Yet, can that be said with any degree of certainty with tales of the unexpected having adorned a few pages of this championship story? Both sides, it's fair to say have upped it since their tussles from a year ago.

Dublin, to the eyes of many, weren't at full tilt at the business end in 2016. It's a testament to their strength and Mayo's inability to seal the deal that they eventually managed to capture Sam.

Pat Spillane, speaking after Dublin swept Tyrone aside in the semi-final, felt that last year was Mayo's chance to become champions and that "Stephen Rochford’s side will face a meaner, better Dublin team in the final."

There is no denying that Dublin were excellent the last day, so much so that the now retired Séan Cavanagh feels they can win on Sunday "playing at 80 percent".

He continued: "Dublin have been ridiculously good all year. They don't do complacency and complacency won't be apparent in the final. They just blow teams away, winning games by an average of 12 to 15 points."

As they did against Tyrone, Gavin's troops may again look to impose their will on affairs from the off. Building up a lead of seven or eight points by the 20th minute could see things put to bed at that early juncture.

Mayo, however, are a seasoned unit. They will set out to bring their own 'madness' to this final from the throw-in. Their season really took off when they brushed Roscommon aside in that quarter-final replay.

They then should have taken care of Kerry the next day at the first time of asking. Clearly, the better of the two outfits, they put things to right when they had to do it again.

After an early summer of jitters and more than a few stumbles, the Green and Red are in good shape ahead of this final push. They have the wherewithal to deny Dublin their three-in-a-row if they can rise it to another level and if management gambles pay off.

The reigning champions do, however, possess the greater artillery and their conveyor belt of talent has seen the likes of Niall Scully and Con O'Callaghan really blossom in the senior ranks. Yet, Mayo will look to veteran Andy Moran and how he has shone when thew side really found its groove again in August.

The restarts from Cluxton and Clarke will invariably shape this contest, with more pressure on the latter to get it spot on.

Our own Declan Whooley got the views of five current goalkeepers on the the likely kick-out strategies for the 130th All-Ireland football final.

Paths to the final

Dublin 0-19 Carlow 0-7 (Leinster quarter-final)

Dublin 4-29 Westmeath 0-10 (Leinster semi-final)

Dublin 2-23 Kildare 1-17 (Leinster final)

Dublin 1-19 Monaghan 0-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 0-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

Average For: 2-21 Average Against: 0-12

Mayo 2-14 Sligo 0-11 (Connacht quarter-final)

Galway 0-15 Mayo 1-11 (Connacht semi-final)

Mayo 2-21 Derry 1-13 (aet) (Qualifiers – Round 2)

Mayo 2-14 Clare 0-13 (Qualifiers – Round 3)

Mayo 0-27 Cork 2-20 (aet) (Qualifiers Round 4)

Mayo 1-12 Roscommon 2-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Draw

Mayo 4-19 Roscommon 0-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Replay

Mayo 2-14 Kerry 2-14 (All-Ireland semi-final)

Mayo 2-16 Kerry 0-17 (All-Ireland final) Replay

Average For: 1-19; Average Against: 1-13

Philly Jordan's view

"I expect Dublin to win, but I can see ways that Mayo can get their hands on Sam Maguire.

"They will want to turn up the intensity to the maximum, isolate Dublin defenders, run at them one-on-one and get them turned. They will want every ball to be a contest and they won’t want anyone in a blue jersey to have the space to even breathe.

"Stephen Rochford is also an innovative thinker. It doesn’t always work out, but he’s willing to try new things and that’s to be admired. Aidan O’Shea won’t feature at full-back on Sunday, so maybe it’s time to try him for a few spells at full-forward.

"If Mayo don’t just revert to lazy, big balls in on top of him, as they have in the past, this could work. Dublin would be forced to drop an extra man back in front of him and this would allow more space for Andy Moran and Cillian O’Connor to run in to.

"Ultimately, I think this will be a tight game and coming down the stretch Dublin have more options when they are looking for that crucial score or to force that match-winning free."

Did you know?

Dublin and Mayo meet for the 15th time in the championship, with the Dubs having won eight of the previous 14 to Mayo’s two while there were four draws.

This is the first time since 1987-88 that counties (Cork and Meath) have met in the All-Ireland final in successive years.

Dublin are attempting to win the All-Ireland three-in-in-a-row for the first time since 1921-22-23. Kerry were the last county to win the three-in-a-row in 1984-85-86.

Mayo have played in ten All-Ireland finals since their last triumph in 1951, losing eight and drawing two.

Jim Gavin's championship record: Played 30; Won 27, Drew 2, Lost 1

Stephen Rochford's championship record: Played 18, Won 12, Drew 3, Lost 3

DERRY OUT TO STOP KERRY FOUR-TIMER

Success at minor level doesn't always translate to senior grade, but winning a fourth U18 title and being the first to do so, would clearly indicate that Kerry can be optimistic about future success as the next decade nears.

In David Clifford they clearly have a talent on their hands. He has been scoring freely all summer and chipped in with 1-10 in the semi-final win over Cavan. That victory saw Kerry become the first county to qualify for four finals in a row.

Peter Keane's team will make more significant history if they prevail on Sunday.

Derry's tenacity has shone through this summer after one-point wins over Tyrone in the Ulster and Sligo in the All-Ireland quarter-final. They then stood tall against Dublin in the last four, with their defence repelling many Dublin raids to see them advance to a first final since 2007.

Paths to the final

Derry 0-18 Tyrone 1-14 (Ulster quarter-final)

Derry 3-17 Antrim 0-10 (Ulster semi-final)

Derry 1-22 Derry 2-12 (Ulster final)

Derry 1-13 Sligo 0-15 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Derry 0-17 Dublin 0-14 (All-Ireland semi-final)



Kerry 2-16 Clare 1-6 (Munster quarter-final)

Kerry 2-17 Cork 1-10 (Munster semi-final)

Kerry 2-21 Clare 0-3 (Munster final)

Kerry 1-21 Louth 2-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Kerry 2-22 Cavan 2-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)