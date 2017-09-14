Mayo's homecoming plans will stay the same whether they win or lose in the All-Ireland final against Dublin on Sunday, but only the scale of the post match plans will be determined by the result.

Details of Mayo's schedule for the day after the All-Ireland final were inadvertently revealed without the permission of the county board earlier today and soon after Mayo GAA responded on Twitter.

They stated that as always they will have a homecoming in Castlebar and they are working with the Gardai and fire services to ensure public safety.

As always, homecoming Castlebar Mon. Gardai, Fire, #mayogaa & others working to ensure public safety, as in all big events. #InThisTogether — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 14, 2017

Mayo schedule:

4.52pm: Mayo Team arrive at Castlebar Train Station

6pm : McHale Park reception

7.30/8pm: Team leave McHale Park

8-9pm: Open top bus through main street Castlebar

9-10pm: Arrive Breaffy House Resort

The team will not be allowed to stop anywhere in town after they leave McHale Park

There will be motorbike escort and Castlebar town band through main street at traffic lights at Heaton’s shop. Extra motorbike escorts will meet the bus and bring straight to Breaffy Resort. Team will be escorted to front door of Breaffy House Hotel.

Sergeant Dave Tiernan is sergeant in charge of operation for the night. There will be helicopter, horse mounted and motor bike support to monitor traffic to Breaffy Resort and assist as required.

Breaffy Ballroom - Breaffy House Hotel - Strictly private for Mayo team/backroom and officials

Event: Mayo senior team All-Ireland final after-match celebrations

Arrival time Breaffy House: 9pm approximately

Breaffy Events Arena – Breaffy Woods Hotel - Supporters

Event: Mayo senior team All-Ireland final supporters after match celebrations

Arrival time 9 pm approximately till late

Entertainment : DJ Tommy Elliott with Concorde Band