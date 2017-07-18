RTÉ have today announced a significant increase in the number of Irish-language commentary matches provided for the 2017 GAA championship.

Commentary options in both Irish and English will be provided from the quarter-final stage onwards, starting with the hurling quarter-final between Clare and Tipperary from Páirc Ui Chaoímh this Saturday 22 July.

In total, 10 matches will be provided with dual-language commentary, in comparison with the six matches broadcast last year.

The commentary will be provided by Garry Mac Donncha, with football analysis from former Kerry All-Ireland winning captain, Dara Ó Cinnéide, and hurling insight by the captain of the 1985 Offaly All-Ireland winning team, Pat Fleury.

"This is a significant step for us and is a reflection of RTÉ’s commitment to Irish-language broadcasting," said RTÉ Group Head of Irish Language, Rónán Mac Con Iomaire.

"We began providing the dual-language commentary option two years ago with only two matches, and we are delighted to be now in a position to provide 10 matches as Gaeilge to the Irish public."

Instructions on how to access Irish language commentary

SAORVIEW:

On the 'Select language' section you can straightforwardly select Irish and then select OK.

SKY:

If you are a Sky customer go to the help section and select 'Switch Audio Description OFF'.

Using your remote control press the 'Services' button.

Go to 'System Setup' [or depending on your TV, this section could be called 'Options'] and look for 'Language&Subtitles' [likewise depending on the TV this could be called 'Accessibility'].

Select that and you will be asked for your favourite language (select Irish).

Once that is done you can select 'Save New Settings'.



Return to Help menu and select 'Switch Audio Description ON'.

ÉIR:

Go to the Menu section.

You can then enter Settings by selecting OK.



From there you are looking for 'Select Display Format'.

Once you select that you will have to find 'Default Audio Track'.

Once there, you should select 'Irish'

VIRGIN MEDIA: Not available on service at this time.