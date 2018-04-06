UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been released on bail of $50,000 after he was charged with assault following an incident at a media event in New York last night.

The UFC champion appeared in court alongside fellow fighter Cian Cowley, who was released on a $25,000 bail for the same offence.

Both men are due to appear in court again on 14 June.

McGregor and his entourage entered the Barclays Center in Brooklyn around 1.30pm (6.30pm Irish time) last night and threw a hand truck at a bus transporting fighters from a UFC 223 promotional event.

It caused a minor injury to one of the passengers, according to a police spokeswoman.

(Video courtesy: TMZ/Mega)

Video footage circulated on social media showed McGregor running in a loading area and picking up an item and throwing it at a window on the back of the bus.

Clips of video shot from inside the van showed an object hitting and cracking the vehicle's windshield before the driver reversed away.

Russian lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov was due to face Max Holloway in a showdown for McGregor's belt, which he won in 2016 but never defended.

"This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company," UFC president Dana White told website MMA Junkie.

He has said the winner of tomorrow's bout during UFC 223 at the Barclays Center will be crowned undisputed champion.

Earlier in the week, Nurmagomedov confronted Artem Lobov, McGregor's Russian friend, team-mate and sparring partner, in a hotel in New York, an incident that may have provoked the 29-year-old Dublin fighter.

Dana White subsequently told reporters at the venue that Mr Lobov would not be allowed to fight Alex Caceres as scheduled tomorrow.

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) statement said a vehicle that contained a number of athletes competing at an event taking place this weekend had been "vandalised".

It added: "The organisation deems today's (Thursday) disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow."

The UFC added: "NYPD was immediately alerted and is currently in the process of investigating the situation.

"UFC is working very closely with the New York Athletic Commission, Barclays Center security and law enforcement authorities.

"All parties are working together to ensure the highest standard of proper safety precautions are implemented to protect the fans and athletes."

Additional reporting: Agencies