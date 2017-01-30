Screen Actors Guild Awards '17: Best/Worst Fashion Updated / Monday, 30 Jan 2017 09:43 All eyes were on the red carpet of the 23rd SAG awards in Los Angeles last night. Find out who set the red carpet on fire and who missed the mark. You can catch the highlights of the Sag Awards tonight on RTÉ2 at 10.30pm. Best: Emma Stone in Alexander McQueen. Stun-ning. Best: Not many could pull off this Elie Saab ook but there are not many Michelle Dockerys. Best: Thandie Newton's Schiaparelli gown brings 'Westworld' to the red carpet. The black neck and skirt detail are amazing. Best: Taylor Schilling with the Orange is the New Black award wearing an ADEAM dress with matching lipstick and nails. Salma Hayek Best: Evan Rachel Wood is making a habit of tuxedo-ing her way down the red carpet. Blue velvet Altuzarro Best: Nicole Kidman divides opinions in this Gucci gown but we love it. Best: Amy Adams deserves to strike a pose in this Brandon Maxwell dress. It is black but it is also fab. Best: Stranger Things pals Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown. Peace right back at ya' kiddies. Best: How can one actress have so many amazing pregnant red carpet looks? Oh, its Natalie Portman...in Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Best: Octavia Spencer looked very glamourous in this peplum dress by her regular red carpet stylist Tadashi Shoji. Looked even better live on the red carpet. Best: Felicity Huffman and her fashion just keeps getting better with age. Here she is in Antonio Grimaldi. Best: Sarah Pulson. O.M.G I have that cape, it was €50 in Zara! Oh, right, no its Vera Wang. Right. Makes sense. #SarahSlays And again but minus the fab Valentino cape. Mmmm: Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco looks beautiful but there is a little too much going on at the neckline. Mmmm: Orange is the New Black star (Taystee) Danielle Brooks' looks beautiful in her Christian Siriano top paired with white trousers but the whole outfit could do with a once-over. Mmmm: Is it time for Janelle Monae to rethink her Black and White signature look? Mmmm: OITNB star Taryn Manning chose this burgundy dress which dwarfed her slim frame. A lot of talk that she has started a new pink-haired trend though! Mmmm: Would you recognise the Queen if you saw her? We had to look twice too at The Crown's Claire Foy. Amazing Valentino dress just too much of it. Mmmm: Always perfectly tailored Michelle Williams normally stands out on the red carpet and this Louis Vuitton dress is edgy just not wow. Mmmm: Meryl Streep wore Valentino and looked serene - dress was a little loose though and hid her frame. Mmmm: Modern Family star Ariel Winter follows through on the SAGs sheer theme with Mikael D's dress. More is more. Miss: Although Kate Hudson's Christian Dior number is not the role model for this trend either. Miss: We love GoT Maisie Williams. Not so mad about the dress colour paired with that strong lippy though. Miss: Annalise Basso's Bibhu Mohapatra dress is a little meh but... ...but look what it can do! Yeeaahhh! Miss: Naomie Harris normally nails the red carpet and probably because she takes risks. This Lanvin jumpsuit? Not so hot. Miss: The beautiful Sophia Bush is hidden in this Marchesa dress which is too billowy at the hip and cropped too short at the ankle. Miss: Cavalli Couture it may be but the dress is wearing stunning Kerry Washington. Miss: Parks and Recreation's Rashida Jones is a little under dressed for the SAGs in this pretty prairie dress. Miss: Modern Family's Claire aka the brill Julie Bowen is this very busy number. Sheer? Tick. White? Tick. On Trend? Miss. Miss: That's Orange is the New Black actress (Maritza) Diane Guerrero lost in the middle of this Christian Siriano dress. More on LifeStyle Entertainment Fashion Galleries Gallery celebrity sag awards Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 screen actors guild awards Read Next Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Red Carpet 2 hrs Recipe Finder. Search by ingredient, chef or programme Go Most Read 1Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Red Carpet08:23 2Simple Sunday Grub: 3 Operation Transformation Dinner Ideas12:40 3Dancing with the Stars: Dancing Dessie feels "over-awed"08:22 4Kathryn Thomas on being body confident & tying the knot14:26 5National Television Awards 2017: Red Carpet Style16:19