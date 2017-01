Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Red Carpet

In the run-up to the Oscars on February 26th, all eyes were on the red carpet of the 23rd SAG awards in Los Angeles last night. You can catch the highlights on RTÉ 2 tonight at 10.30pm.

Emma Stone, won on and off the red carpet in this Alexander McQueen with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The man of the moment

Game of Thrones was very present on the night and Liam Cunningham looked comfortable and cool representing the Irish.

Viola Davis wore a Vivienne Westwood gown with Nirav Modi jewelry when she picked up the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Fences'.

The new face of Calvin Klein, Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown, in Giorgio Armani with a Jennifer Behr headwrap.

Which designer was Winona Ryder wearing? "I decided to forgo stylists and just go as myself." She looked beautiful, naturally.

Kirsten Dunst chose Dior and also wore Fred Leighton jewelry.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a Lela Rose dress, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, and again, Fred Leighton jewelry with her award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Veep'.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara who wore Zuhair Murad with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Brie Larson in her Jason Wu dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Repossi jewelry.

SAG host Ashton Kutcher pictured on the red carpet before opening the ceremony speaking out against Trump's Immigration Ban.

Gina Rodriguez, the Jane the Virgin star, looked beautiful in this unusual PatBo dress. (Look up her cute red carpet moment with Meryl Streep!)

And here she is...Meryl Streep wore Valentino with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Game of Thrones Sophie Turner is all growed up in Louis Vuitton.

Many stars opted for sheer gowns including Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco.

Someone had to rock the thigh-high split tradition and this time it's Chrissy Teigen with hubby John Legend.

Denzel Washington looked very dapper with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for 'Fences'.

Taraji P. Henson is topping many of the Best Dressed lists in this stunning Reem Acra dress.

Bryan Cranston looks dashing and cute with his slightly twisted dickie bow with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for 'All the Way'.

Maisie Williams also joined her Game of Thrones co-star Sophie on the red carpet wearing this pale, slinky dress.

Nicole Kidman stood out in this Gucci emerald sparkler.

How can one actress have so many amazing pregnant red carpet looks? Oh, its Natalie Portman...in Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kate Hudson in a partially sheer Dior dress.

Stylist Erin Walsh chose this off-the-shoulder Roberto Cavalli dress for Kerry Washington.