Hollywood's elite swarmed to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles last night for the 2017 People's Choice Awards. Stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively slayed the red carpet while others may have just missed the mark.

Jennifer Lopez

Best: Jennifer Lopez in Reem Acra - seriously, 3 years shy of 50? Seriously...

Robyn and Blake Lively

Best: Robyn Lively and her sis, Blake - two fab, yet totally different dresses. Four months after her second baby, Blake slays in this Elie Saab number and...

Lively Sisters' Shoes

Best: Check out the Lively sisters shoes, Blake on the left and Robyn fab red heels #wewantem

Melissa McCarthy

Best: Melissa McCarthy - matching trouser suit? Yes. Please.

Victoria Justice

Best: Victoria Justice, the actress/singer and former Nickelodeon star went all out in Yousef Al-Jasmi - it is an awards ceremony after all.

Ruby Rose

Best: Ruby Rose - Orange is the new Black? Yes it most certainly is Veronica Beard

Jamie Chung

Best: Jamie Chung - fresh, on-trend colour and the obligatory thigh-high split ticks all the right boxes in this Martha Medeiros number

Sarah Drew

Best: Sarah Drew - there's a timeless elegance about this Grey's Anatomy star

Peyton List

Best: Peyton List - the perfect outfit for a Disney princess. Nice one Yanina Couture

Chandler Kinney

Best: Chandler Kinney (Nickelodeon star). Now this is a dress that all is girls could rock over and over

Joel Hale and Sarah Williams

Best: Joel Hale and Sarah Williams - the couple went for a classic, stylish look and its beautiful

Priyanka Chopra

Best: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra won over red carpet critics with this Sally LaPointe creation before winning her second PCA award

Lori Loughlin

The Middle: Lori Loughlin. Loved the dress (hyper florals and pop of colour - two S/S 17 trends). Shoes? Not so much

Candace Cameron Bure

The Middle: Candace Cameron Bure. Great outfit, tailor needed.

Ashley Greene

The Middle: Ashley Greene. The former Twilight star could wow in many outfits but this is a little safe.

Sofia Vergara

The Middle: Sofia Vergara. Not the most award-worthy outfit. Does she look fab as ever? Always.

Portia and Ellen

The Middle: Portia dressed for the occasion and Ellen did don a velvet suit but still - couldn't this be date night? Esp as it was Ellen's record-breaking 20th PCAs.

Kristen Bell

The Middle: Kristen Bell. Love the length (she's 5ft 1"!) but the jury is out on the bustier of this Rasario jumpsuit

Andrea Navedo

The Middle: Andrea Navedo. Stunning actress - ill-fitting dress.

Meg Donnelly

The Middle: Meg Donnelly. Lovely night-out outfit but bit casual for the American People's Choice Awards?

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Middle: Sarah Jessica Parker. The colour's beautiful, she's never boring but those Zayn Malik sleeves?

Gwen Stefani

The Worst: Gwen Stefani. Ah Gwen, we love you, who doesn't? But...

Cheryl Burke

Worst: Cheryl Burke. Mmm Francesco Paolo Salerno's daring number missed the mark.

Lily Singh

Worst: Lilly Singh. Great idea on paper but ill-fitting in reality

Jodie Sweetin

Worst: Jodie Sweetin all the styles in one

Yara Shahidi

Worst: Yara Shahidi is on trend in Off-White (luxury US label) but its too frilly for us

Fifth Harmony

Worst: Fifth Harmony. This was the girl groups first outfit of the evening and then they changed into....

Fifth Harmony

This number. What to say? They're coordinated anyway.