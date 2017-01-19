Awards season is in full swing and last night the People's Choice Awards (PCAs) took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively stole the spotlight at the red carpet and there were a few other gems. Check out the gallery here.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez slayed in her Reem Acra gown before going on to win her first PCA, after six nominations, for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress for her role Shades of Blue. Go J-Lo!

Blake Lively

Blake Lively also won her first PCA for Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress for her role in The Shallows. She looked stunning in this fringed, sheer, thigh-skimming Elie Saab mini-dress, four months after giving birth to her second daughter.

Joel Hale and Sarah Williams

Actor and comedian Joel McHale and wife Sarah Williams keep it simple yet stylish and it works!

Melissa McCarthy

Loving Melissa McCarthy's on-trend trouser suit as she picked up the award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress. She also went for a trouser combo last year as far as we remember.

Kristen Bell

Interesting outfit choice by Kristen Bell but the talented actress has much to smile about having won the award for Favourite Actress in a New TV Series for The Good Place.

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin - the model and Full House actress is ahead of the of Spring/Summer '17 fashion trend of hyper florals and colour pop. Tick!

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson was too fast for red carpet pics but he looks so dapper we had to include him with his award for favourite Premium Series Actor for Ballers.

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose follows Melissa McCarthy's trend and stood out in this Orange is the new Black look.

Portia and Ellen

Portia de Rossi and wife Ellen DeGeneres raised the bar when it comes to polished looks on the night as did...

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP never, ever disappoints. Whether or not you agree with her fashion choices - she is never boring and this golden dress is awards ceremony worthy.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani went for an unusual crop top and mini but no doubt about it, she hasn't aged since her No Doubt days.

Justin Timberlake

Double trouble - Justin Timberlake went for a very relaxed 'oh-its-on-tonight?!' look as he picked up two awards on the night for Favourite artist and song for Can't Stop the Feeling.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara won for Favourite Comedic TV Actress for Modern Family and no matter what she wears, she always looks stunning.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp also looks a little stunned pictured with his award for Favourite Movie Icon.

Robert Downey Jr

Favourite Male Action Star Robert Downey Jr, his PCA, velvet jacket and Bono glasses added some rockstar vibes to the night.